Rachel Della Sexton, age 58, from Caryville, passed away on Monday, April 13, at the Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. Rachel Loved to attend church, enjoyed going to the Senior Center and spending time with her friends, she spent lots of time with her family and loved her grand-children, she enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Sexton Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Susie Sexton; sons, Marvin Hawkins and Norman Hawkins; daughters, Sabrina Phillips and husband Randy and Rachel Kay Hawkins; grandsons, Corrbin and Christian Hawkins, Ronnie and Eric McGhee, Jacob Duncan; granddaughter, Alyssa Phillips; brothers, Anthony Sexton, Jerry Sexton and David Sexton; sisters, Valerie Sexton, Bernadine Sexton, Judy Sexton, Betty Phillips and husband Cline and Elizabeth Kidd and husband Marshall and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Friends called at their convenience on Thursday, April 16, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 23, 2020

