Rachel Kay Hawkins, age 39, passed away on Oct. 10, in Knoxville. Rachel was a gentle soul with a loving nature. She was always quick to remind you that "Jesus loves you". Rachel loved her family dearly and will be missed by them greatly.
Rachel is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Sexton.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her father, David Hawkins; brothers, Norman Hawkins and Marvin Hawkins; sister, Sabrina Phillips and her husband Randy; nephews, Ronnie McGhee, Eric McGhee, Corrbin Hawkins, Christian Hawkins and Jacob Duncan; step-niece, Alyssa Phillips; grandmother, Susie Sexton; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends called at their convenience on Thursday, Oct. 15, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020