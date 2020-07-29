1/1
Ralph David Ausmus
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Ralph David Ausmus, age 79, of Caryville, passed away on Saturday July 25.
He was born on Jan. 24,1941 in LaFollette. David was a retired brick mason of
40 years. A dedicated husband and father, US Army Veteran that enjoyed watching
college sports and drag racing.
He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Madie Goins Ausmus.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita Vann Ausmus; sons and
daughter in laws, Dwight & Becky Ausmus and Aaron and Misty Ausmus; grandsons,
Dakota Heck, Max Ausmus and Bo Ausmus; great-grandchildren, Berkley and Blakely Heck.
Given current pandemic and the family's concern for the health and well-being
of others friends may called at their convenience Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Family and friends met Tuesday, July 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Fincastle Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment with the Rev. Dakota Heck Officiating
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be directed
to Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org

Online condolences can be made to the family at
www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 30, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
