Ralph David Ausmus, age 79, of Caryville, passed away on Saturday July 25.He was born on Jan. 24,1941 in LaFollette. David was a retired brick mason of40 years. A dedicated husband and father, US Army Veteran that enjoyed watchingcollege sports and drag racing.He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Madie Goins Ausmus.He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita Vann Ausmus; sons anddaughter in laws, Dwight & Becky Ausmus and Aaron and Misty Ausmus; grandsons,Dakota Heck, Max Ausmus and Bo Ausmus; great-grandchildren, Berkley and Blakely Heck.Given current pandemic and the family's concern for the health and well-beingof others friends may called at their convenience Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.Family and friends met Tuesday, July 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Fincastle Cemetery for Graveside Service and Interment with the Rev. Dakota Heck OfficiatingIn lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be directedto Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org Online condolences can be made to the family atCross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJuly 30, 2020