Ralph Eugene "Gene" Goins, age 66, died Friday, May 24.
She is preceded in death by his Parents, Homer and Effie Willoughby Goins.
She is survived by his wife, Candy Goins; son, Bobby Lee Goins; daughters, Amber Lee Goins and Amanda Lee Goins.
The Family received friends Sunday, May 26, with services followed at walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Braden officiating. Interment followed at Goins Cemetery.
The Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangments.
LaFollette Press
May 30, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019