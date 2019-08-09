Ralph Kelly Kellogg, age 76, of Jellico, passed away Monday, April 29, at his home. He was born August 28, 1942 in Jellico. He is preceded in death by his father, Willie Flowers; mother, Agnes Kellogg; brothers, Paul Van Kellogg, Walter "Bo" Kellogg; sister, Jane Kellogg.
He is survived by his sons, Joe Elliott and wife Christie, Billy Kellogg, Timmy Rains; daughters, Kelley Sweet and Mary Kellogg; brothers, Jerry Kellogg, Terry Kellogg, Bill Kellogg; several grandchildren and great-grand children; A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Wednesday, May 01, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel,funeral was followed with the Rev, Earl Powers.
Military Honors by the American Legion Post 154 burial to followed in the Greenlee Cemetery (Jellico).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 9, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019