Ralph R. Ward, age 75, of Jacksboro, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 18. He was a member of Round Rock Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially ginseng and fishing. Ralph also loved gardening, planting flowers, and his grandbabies very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roby and Maudie (McGhee) Ward; brother,
Ernest Ward; sister, Trula Kirby.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jerline Ward of Jacksboro; son, Marvin Ward of Clinton; daughters, Margaret Goins and husband Jeremy of LaFollette, Rosemary Rowlette and husband Scott of Berea, Kentucky, Sharlene Lamb and husband John of Paint Lick, Kentucky and Marlene Ward of Virginia; brother, Clarence Ward of LaFollette; sisters, Evadean Daughtery and husband James of Caryville, Nadine Byrge and husband Bobby of LaFollette, Pauline Green of Jacksboro; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of several nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation for Ralph was Thursday, May 21 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside service was Friday, May 22 at Campbell Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eli Crowley officiating.
Ralph's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020