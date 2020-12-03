Ralph Swain, age 71, of the Hickory Creek community, died on Friday, Nov. 20.

He is preceded in death by his infant sons, Billy Joe and Raymond Lewis Swain; parents, William and Sarah Blue Swain.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Melton Swain; son, Ralph Swain, Jr.; daughters, Shelia White and Angela Hughes; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating.

The family received friends Tuesday before funeral services.

Family and friends met Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Peabody Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ralph's honor to Walters Funeral Home.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store