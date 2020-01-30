Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Wayne Wilson. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



Ralph Wayne Wilson, age 78, of LaFollette, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 18 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 14, 1941 in LaFollette, to the late Albert Wilson and Edna Marie (McCullah) Wilson. Ralph was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church. He was a long-time employee of Jacksboro Body Shop. Ralph enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and helping others.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Wilson Lamb and Diane Wilson Garrett.He is survived by his daughters, Melanie Wilson and Kimberly Wilson both of LaFollette; the mother of his two daughters, Bernice Wilson Irwin; granddaughter, Robin Ashley Carson; sisters, Susie Wilson Boshears of Demory and Carolyn Wilson Humphrey of LaFollette; brother, Larry Wilson of Knoxville; several other family members and host of friends.Visitation for Ralph will be on Monday, Jan. 20 at West LaFollette Baptist Church from with his funeral service to follow with the Rev. Sampson Ridenour and the Rev. Randy Norton officiating. Family and friends met Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to Ponds Cemetery in Grantsboro for interment.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials are to be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, (Memorial and Honor Gifts) P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148-0142.Ralph's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com. Martin-Wilson Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressJanuary 23, 2020

