Ralph Wilburn Christian, 92, passed away Monday, May 20, at his home in Jacksboro after battling a long illness.
Mr. Christian was born on the November 28, 1926 in Morehead, Kentucky. He married Virginia Louise Rhoden on July 24, 1953, together they raised 4 children. He retired to LaFollette, in the 70's where he enjoyed many years of gardening, hunting, and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his son Wilbur J. Christian; parents, Herb and Mammie Christian; sister, Marie; brothers, Claude, Carl, and Vernor.
He is survived by his wife Virginia; daughters, Gail, Marilyn, and Denise; grandchildren, who were very dear to his heart: Tony, Rodney, Cathy, Melissa, Susan, Heather, John, Murray, Travis, and Lindsey; several great, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, May 23, in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home, followed by funeral services with Vern Weire, an Elder from The LaFollette Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses officiating.
Interment was Friday, May 24, at Brown Cemetery in Morehead, Kentucky.
Ralph's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
