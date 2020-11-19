Randall Pierce, age 72, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Nov. 13.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Brooks Pierce; parents, Floyd and Juanita Carroll.

He is survived by his sons, Randall Pierce, Steve Pierce and Jeff Pierce; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service and interment was be held Tuesday at Powell Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Poston officiating.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 19, 2020

