Randall Rutherford age 60 of LaFollette died Thursday, March 21. He is preceded in death by wife, Ruby Rutherford; brothers, David Rutherford, Brian Rutherford; Sister, Darla Rutherford.
He is survived by parents, John and Mary Smith Rutherford; brother, Gary Rutherford; sister, Karen Lowe; very special friends, Mandy and David Madison.
A Graveside Services will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at Peabody Cemetery.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019