Randy McGlone, age 63, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Dec. 23. He was a member of Duff Baptist Church, owner of Randy McGlone Flooring.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine McGlone; parents, Jeff and Cleo Powell McGlone.
He is survived by his daughter, Glenna Leann Kidwell; sons, Shawn McGlone and Allen McGlone; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Thursday, Dec. 26 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Don Allen officiating.
Family and friends met at Friday, Dec. 27 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 1, 2020