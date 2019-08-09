Ray Carney, age 95, of Jacksboro, died Monday, June 3. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, a WWII veteran and retired from Wright/Patterson AFB.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Lamb Carney; wife, Jerri Ayers Roach Carney; son, Jerry Carney; parents, Andrew Jackson and Thelma Miles Carney.
Family received friends Thursday, June 6, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services followed with the Bishop Michael Dent officiating. Interment immediately followed services to Bakers Forge Cemetery.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of services.
LaFollette Press
June 13, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019