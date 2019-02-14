Ray Newport, age 73, of Jacksboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12. He was of the Baptist faith. He was also owner and operator of Newport Drywall and was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Newport.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Lucy Bullock Newport; brothers, Paul and Alonzo Newport; and sister, Olla Mae Newport Bailey.
He is survived by wife of 50 years, Willa Dean Ward Newport; daughter, Sherry, and husband, Jason Wilson; son, Anthony, and wife, Jeanna Newport; grandchildren, Chantelle and Brad Williams, Noah Ray Newport and Jillian Newport and Anthony Costello Wilson; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Williams and Katherine Newport; and several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Lonnie Weldon and the Rev. George Asbury officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Cumberland View Cemetery with military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 14, 2019