Raymond Jones

Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Raymond Jones, age 84, of Caryville, passed away Monday, May 25. He was a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church and the United Sprinkler Union 669.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Orick Jones; son, Joey Jones; grandson, Jason Ramsey; sister, Virgie Smith; parents, Arthur and Bertie Bowling Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Fran and husband Jerry Ramsey; grandchildren, Cassie Bell and husband Jason, Lindsay Baker and husband Gary and Garrett Jones; great- grandchildren, Mia, Maddie, Zachary, Aedan, Kyndall, Brody, Nate, Nolan; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
A private Funeral Service will be held and officiated by the Rev. Jerry Ramsey at a later date.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020
