PFC Rece Dial
PFC Rece Dial, U.S. Army, age 22, passed away Sunday, June 7. He was currently serving as a Radio Retrans Operator stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Rece enlisted into the U.S. Army in 2019 and during his Military service received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He was a 2017 graduate of Campbell County High School and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather's, Roy Lee Dial and Howard King.
He is survived by his father, Christopher W. Dial and wife, Charlotte; mother, Amanda Lyke; brother, Christopher Ryan Dial; grandparents, Phyllis and James Ford, and Frances Diane King; aunts and uncles, Isaac Ford, Daniel Dial and wife, Kelsey, Steven King, and Michelle King; great aunts and uncles, Beverly and Jerry Kitts, April and Michael White, and Brenda and Danny Parker.
Funeral Services Sunday, June 14, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Graveside Services and Interment will follow at Bakers Forge Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. The family received friends on Saturday, June 13. Online condolences for PFC Dial may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

