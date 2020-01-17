Reggie Jenkins, age 75, of LaFollette formerly of Key West, Florida died on Thursday, Jan. 9.
He is survived by his longtime friend, William Heller; his dogs, Onyx and Brutus; and host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice, Wesley House, and Aids Help Inc. in Key West, Florida.
No services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
