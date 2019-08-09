Renee Jones McCarley, age 57, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, July 13. She was a member of New Horizon Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Jones.
She is survived by her mother. Charlene Jones; daughters, Stephanie Harryman and Megan McCarley.
Family and friends met Tuesday, July 16, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery for graveside service and interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019