Retha Mae Randolph, age 76, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her son, Billy Gene Jeffers; parents, John Wesley and Mary (Perry) Cox.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Randolph of Williamsburg, Kentucky; sons, John Jeffers of LaFollette, Jerry Jeffers of Williamsburg, Kentucky; daughters, Mary Cox, Jennifer Siler, and Patsy Jeffers, all of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friednst o mourn her passing.
There are no services planned for Retha at is time.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
February 20, 2020
