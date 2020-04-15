Rev. Terry Alvin Wells, age 60, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, April 10. He attended Shield of Faith Community Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Belle Wells; grandmother, Irene Wells; brother, Larry Franklin Wells and uncle, Jerry Wells.
He is survived by his brother, Rev. Eugene Wells; sisters, Carol Mann and Sunella Radford; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Services and Interment was Tuesday, April 14 at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Adkins and the Rev. Jeff Moser officiating.
