Reva Baird, age 91, of LaFollette, passed away Tuesday, April 7. She was a member of Ivy Dell Church of God and worked for 28 years in various factories. She was a devoted wife, mother and Christian.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Baird; parents, Robert and Nina Rutherford; sons, Harold and Leroy Baird and sisters, Opal Heatherly and Effnora Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy and bobby Powers; sons, Charles and Karen Baird, Jerry Baird, Steve and Gail Baird; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo Rutherford, MacClellan Rutherford and Phillip Rutherford;
sisters: Sue Davis and Floetta Curtis; special friends, Phyllis Bailey and Ruby Norman; and a host of other relatives and friend to mourn her passing.
Graveside services and interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Bro. Phil Rutherford officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's, Children's Hospital, or the .
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020