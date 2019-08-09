Reva Jean Mefford, age 68, of Lafollette, passed away Thursday, July 11, at the Lafollette Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1951 in Hammond, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mildred Brookman Mefford; brothers, Francis, Abb, Odvia, Eugene, Ted and Arthur Mefford; sisters, Jennifer Smith and Rosie Mefford.
She is survived by her son, George Fuston and wife, Kristie; daughter, Melissa Chitwood and husband, Mark; chandchildren, Chelsea, Emily, George, Detonia, Logan, Megan and William; great-grandchild, Cali; brothers, John and Earnest Mefford; sister, Mattie Mefford; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Monday, July 15, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019