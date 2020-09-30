Rhoda Gail Fugate Jordan Rains, age 52, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Omeda Fugate.

She is survived by her life partner, Daniel Rians; sons, Jesse Jordan, of Norris and Trevor Jordan, of Norris; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 1, 2020

