Richard H. Long, age 76, of LaFollette, a beloved husband, father, papaw, brother and uncle went to his heavenly home Saturday, June 6. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army for 3 years. He was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church and he was a retired sheet metal worker. Richard loved his family and his dog Buddy. Richard and his wife Nancy were married for 56 years. Richard loved everything about the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and he loved to garden. He also loved sharing his love of nature with his grand-daughter. He enjoyed teaching her about flowers and animals. Richard had many special friends in his life that he considered family as well. One of these friends was his nurse and caregiver, Mary Miller. A special thanks goes out to Mary from the family for all that she has done for Richard and Nancy.
He is preceded in death by parents, John and Edna Spitzer Long; brother, Bill Long.
He is survived by his wife, Rick Long; daughter-in-law, Lisa Tidwell Long; granddaughter, Ambriel Hensley and husband Sean; brothers, John Earl Long and wife Mary Anna Long, George Long; sisters, Bobbie Evans, Ann Sammons, Regina Wells and husband Donnie; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating.
Family and friends met Wednesday, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for Interment with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.