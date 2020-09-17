Richard (Butch) Sams, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Sept. 11.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Sams; son, Michael Crossland; parents, Oscar and Betty Brill Sams.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele Crossland, Melody Petrey; son, Matthew Crossland; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, and the service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating.
Interment followed the service at Fincastle Cemetery with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.