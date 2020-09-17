1/
Richard "Butch" Sams
Richard (Butch) Sams, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Sept. 11.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Sams; son, Michael Crossland; parents, Oscar and Betty Brill Sams.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele Crossland, Melody Petrey; son, Matthew Crossland; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, and the service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating.
Interment followed the service at Fincastle Cemetery with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
