Richard (Butch) Sams, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Sept. 11.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. Sams; son, Michael Crossland; parents, Oscar and Betty Brill Sams.

He is survived by his daughters, Michele Crossland, Melody Petrey; son, Matthew Crossland; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home, and the service followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating.

Interment followed the service at Fincastle Cemetery with military honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

