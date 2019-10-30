Rick Bourff, age 61, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Oct. 28. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Sylvia Dean Gibson Bourff.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Wright Bourff; daughters, Christy Inman Blackwell and Amanda Bourff.
A celebration of life will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Cross-Smith Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
