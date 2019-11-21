Rickey "Speedy or Little Diamond" Lowell Bowling, age 64, of Jacksboro, died on Friday, Nov. 15. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Caryville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Elizabeth Goodman Bowling.
Family received friends Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Tommy Reese and the Rev. Dusty Brock officiating. Family and friends met Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Glade Springs cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements,
LaFollette Press
November 21, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 22, 2019