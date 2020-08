Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Lee Gross, age 57, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, August 6.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lula Gross.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Gross; mother of his child, Kimberly McKamey; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No services are planned.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

August 13, 2020



