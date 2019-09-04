Ricky Lee McNealy, age 62, of Wooldridge, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born October 04, 1956 in Jellico.
Rick was a member of the Brick Plant General Assembly Church of God where he served as deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of the Jellico Lodge No. 527 F & AM and was also employed with Kentucky Fried Chicken for thirty-eight years before retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Hattie Evans McNealy; brothers, David McNealy and George McNealy; sisters, Vicky McNealy and Mary Ann McNealy.
he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vickie Thomas McNealy; son, Stewart McNealy and wife, Ashley; daughter, Heather McNealy Clear; grandchildren, Hannah, Sarah and Emma Clear, Lyric McNealy; brohters, Carl McNealy, Jr. and wife Barbara, Freddy McNealy and wife Connie, Jimmy McNealy and wife Alene, Howard Hale and wife Sheila; sister, Helen Miller; sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas McNealy; a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral followed with the Rev. Jerry Yancey and the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial was Sunday, Sept. 1 in the Douglas Cemetery.
Burial: 11 a.m. Sunday, September 01, 2019 in the Douglas Cemetery
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
September 5, 2019
