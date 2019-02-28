Ricky Lynn Evans

Obituary

Ricky Lynn Evans, age 65, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, Feb. 19.
He was preceded in death by father, Ulyss Evans.
He is survived by wife, Debbie Smith Evans; children, Damon and Chevy; mother, Azalee Evans; brother, Frankie Evans; and sister, Carol Evans.
Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Chris Allen officiating. Interment was held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Powell Valley Cemetery. Family received friends on Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Home
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Funeral Home Details
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019
