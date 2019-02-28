Ricky Lynn Evans, age 65, of LaFollette, died Tuesday, Feb. 19.
He was preceded in death by father, Ulyss Evans.
He is survived by wife, Debbie Smith Evans; children, Damon and Chevy; mother, Azalee Evans; brother, Frankie Evans; and sister, Carol Evans.
Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Chris Allen officiating. Interment was held on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Powell Valley Cemetery. Family received friends on Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home before the services.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home, of LaFollette, was in charge of the arrangements.
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2019