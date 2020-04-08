Robert B. Cossaboom, age 69, of LaFollette died on Wednesday, April 1. He was a retired U.S. Military Veteran with 39 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Amy Shephard Cossaboom.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Cossaboom; children, Jennifer Cossaboom, Jeffrey Cossaboom, and Andrea Cossaboom; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

It was Robert's wishes to be cremated, and due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are sorry to say we will not be having a service.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 9, 2020

