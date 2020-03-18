Robert B. Sutton (1936 - 2020)
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Obituary
Robert B. Sutton, age 84, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, March 14.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Swepson and Nannie (Miller) Sutton.
He is survived by his nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Wednesday, March 18 in chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Sunrise Cemtery with the Rev. Alvis Richardson officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Mar. 19, 2020
