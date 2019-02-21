Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bond Hearne Jr.. View Sign

Robert Bond Hearne, Jr., age 88, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Feb. 15 at North Knoxville Medical Center. After retiring as a principal from Okaloosa County School District in Niceville, Florida, he and his wife, Nancy, retired to LaFollette. He became owner and operator of Valley Milling Feed. Robert served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was a decorated veteran. He enjoyed honoring fellow veterans by actively serving in the Campbell County Honor Guard. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of LaFollette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Bond, Sr. and Maurine Hearne; sister, Doris Hearne Willoughby; and nephew, Bill Willoughby.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Hearne; son, Robert M. Hearne (Patricia), of Pigeon Forge; daughters, Nancy H. Lambert (Russell), of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary H. Wright, of Atlanta, Georgia, Linda H. Jackson (Leon), of Houston, Texas and Helen H. Duncan, of Kennesaw, Georgia; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nephew, Gary Willoughby (Jennifer); and several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the First United Methodist Church of LaFollette, followed by a Celebration of Life service with the Rev. Chris J. Stanfield officiating. Full military honors were provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, of Clinton, was in charge of the arrangements.



