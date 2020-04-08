Robert Dee Broyles, age 69, of Little Elk (Pioneer), died on Wednesday, April 01, at the U.T. Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1950 in Jellico. He served in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milford and Rosie Brooks Broyles.
He is survived by his son, David Broyles; daughters, Samantha Wilson and Sarah Broyles; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No Services are planned.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 9, 2020