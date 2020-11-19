Robert "Bob" Dixon, age 77, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 14.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Scott Dixon; mother, Cora King Dixon; stepmother, Ruth Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Birdine Dixon of Jacksboro; daughters, Diane Wasson of Jacksboro, Lisa Laxton of LaFollette; brothers, Billy Dixon and Danny Dixon both of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Evans Cemetery with the Rev. David Walker officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.