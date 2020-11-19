1/
Robert "Bob" Dixon
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert "Bob" Dixon, age 77, of Jacksboro, died on Saturday, Nov. 14.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Scott Dixon; mother, Cora King Dixon; stepmother, Ruth Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Birdine Dixon of Jacksboro; daughters, Diane Wasson of Jacksboro, Lisa Laxton of LaFollette; brothers, Billy Dixon and Danny Dixon both of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from noon to 2 p.m., in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Evans Cemetery with the Rev. David Walker officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Evans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
