1/
Robert Donald Foster Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donald Foster, Sr., age 85, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Oct. 19. 
He is preceded in death by wife, Wanda Sue Foster; daughter, Marlene Laney; parents, Fred Foster and Birdie Foster. 
 He is survived by his children, Rhonda Albright, Valerie Suzanne Santiago, Lori Renee Wilhoit, Robert Donald Foster, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. 
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. 
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved