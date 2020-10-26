Robert Donald Foster, Sr., age 85, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Oct. 19.

He is preceded in death by wife, Wanda Sue Foster; daughter, Marlene Laney; parents, Fred Foster and Birdie Foster.

He is survived by his children, Rhonda Albright, Valerie Suzanne Santiago, Lori Renee Wilhoit, Robert Donald Foster, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store