Robert Doyle Cox, age 81, of Jellico, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 22 at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1938 at Elk Valley, to the late Alonzo Cox and Alice (Freeman) Cox. He was a member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.

His paternal grandparents were the late Robert Cox and Lovis (Cross) Cox. His maternal grandparents were the late Charlie Freeman and Pernie (Nunnally) Freeman.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Willa Jean (Cox) Huddleston and Jean Yvonne Cox; twin brother, Charles Ray Cox; infant brother, C. R. "Buster" Cox; nephew, Franklin Gene Hurst; father-in-law and mother-in-law, E. H. "Dick" Creekmore, Sr. and Elizabeth "Lib" (Wilson) Creekmore; brother-in-law, Sterling Baird; and niece, Stacey (Creekmore) Paulsen.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Elizabeth "Lynn" (Creekmore) Cox; daughter, Teresa Lynn (Cox) Burns, and husband, Pat, of Knoxville, TN; three grandchildren, Patton Burns, Robert Burns, and Elizabeth Burns, all of Knoxville; younger twin brother and sister, Joe Don Cox, and wife, Mollie, of Jellico, and Joyce (Cox) Blankenship, and husband, Kelsey, of La Follette; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wilma (Thomas) Cox, E. H. "Dick" Creekmore, Jr. and Helen (Hutson) Creekmore, and Jessie Lee (Creekmore) Baird, all of Jellico; uncle, James V. "Nougin" Freeman, of Kingston; nieces and nephews, Michael Joe Huddleston, and wife, Retha, Chuck Cox, Mark Cox, and wife, Gabby, Tim Cox, Lori Cox, Melissa (Cox) Perry, Teresa (Cox) Bikowsky, and husband, Phillip, Terri Lee (Baird) Ward, and husband, Mike, S. Gregory Baird, Ashley (Creekmore) Oakes, and husband, Bill, Dick Howard Creekmore, and wife, Kelly, and Derek Paulsen; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, Nov. 29 beginning at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jellico. The funeral will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with the Pastor Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.

Special music will be provided by Jeff Smoak and Betty Hurst.

The interment will follow on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Jellico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory to the First Baptist Church of Jellico or Crouches Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.

Cox & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

November 28, 2019

