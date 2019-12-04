Robert Doyle Cox, age 81, of Jellico, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, at Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1938 at Elk Valley, to the late Alonzo Cox and Alice (Freeman) Cox. He was a member of Crouches Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Willa Jean (Cox) Huddleston and Jean Yvonne Cox; twin brother, Charles Ray Cox; infant brother, C. R. "Buster" Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth "Lynn" (Creekmore) Cox; daughter, Teresa Lynn (Cox) Burns, and husband, Pat; three grandchildren, Patton Burns, Robert Burns, and Elizabeth Burns, all of Knoxville; younger twin brother and sister, Joe Don Cox, and wife, Mollie, of Jellico and Joyce (Cox) Blankenship, and husband, Kelsey, of LaFollette; and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn his passing.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, Nov. 29 at the First Baptist Church of Jellico. The funeral followed with the Dr. Bob Dunston officiating.
The interment was on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Jellico Cemetery.
Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.
December 5, 2019
