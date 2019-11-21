Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edwin "Bob" Lee. View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cedar Hill Baptist Church 636 Demory Road Lafollette , TN View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cedar Hill Baptist Church 636 Demory Road Lafollette , TN View Map Graveside service Following Services Powell Valley Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edwin Lee (Bob), age 88, of LaFollette, was greeted by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Bob was born in Cornelia, Georgia and lived in Florida, Virginia, Michigan and New Jersey before settling in the hills of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Shirley Lee; sister, Marilyn Lee Boehling.

He grew up in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from The College of William and Mary with a BS degree in Business Administration.

Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 in Korea. Bob worked 20 years as Assistant Director of Insurance and Pension for

Bob served as President of Habitat for Humanity from 1999-2001 but also helped build houses, apply for grants and did land acquisitions from 1997-2007.

Bob was proud to serve on the Board of LaFollette Medical Center as Vice Chairman from 2001-2008 and returned to the Board in 2011 as Chairman, until his death.

Bob served on two committees for Catholic Health Partners and said that this was one of the most dedicated group of men that he had ever worked with.

Throughout his life, Bob served on many different committees and held various offices at every church he was a member.

He served on the Board of the Shepherd's Home, and helped raise funds to build a new local Fire Station. Some of Bob's other passion volunteer activities included; Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, House of Hope and Camp Galilee Bible Camp. Bob and his wife, Janet were members of their beloved Cedar Hill Baptist Church in LaFollette.

Bob is survived by the love of his life, Janet Satterwhite Lee (Lovingly referred to as Sugar Babe). They were married for 66 years, raised four children, Brenda Lee Alspaugh (Charles), Susan Lee Crevistion (Bob), Robert Manning Lee (Deborah) and Lisa Lee Davis (Chris); He was Papa to ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; Bob also is survived by his sister, Lois Lee Brown of Connecticut; He was loved by many other relatives and friends from all over the country in addition to the community of LaFollette, Tennessee.

Bob's many contributions were always in partnership with his wife Janet. They enjoyed living on Norris Lake and spending many hours boating and participating in water activities with their family. They had many loved Family cats over the years, but he had a special bond with the one in his home now, Baby.

A celebration of Bob's life was held at Cedar Hill Baptist Church, 636 Demory Road , Lafollette, TN 37766. On Saturday, Nov. 16. A visitation at the church followed by a service Saturday, Nov. 16. A graveside service was held at Powell Valley Cemetery following the service with Military honors given by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to: Pastors Discretionary Fund at Cedar Hill Baptist Church or Cedar Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry.

