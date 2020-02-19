Robert Lee Green, age 91, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12. Born on Feb. 15, 1928, he was the son of the late Elihue and Lily Wright Green. He was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in LaFollette. He retired several years ago after operating his own coal trucking business in Kentucky for many years.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Murray Green; wife, Betty Lou Dagley Hatmaker Green; daughter, Kathy Green Bersaglia; sisters, Carolyn Marlow, Irene Finley, Kathleen Cross, Sue Patterson; brothers, Arnold Green and "Bud" Green.
He is survived by his sister, Eula Ruth Anderson; nephews, Jimmy Finley, Homer Finley, Jr., Jerry Finley, Tommy Cross, Gregory Patterson, David Green, Paul Green, John Earl Green, Randal Marlow and Granville Marlow; nieces, Judy Reynolds, June Kitts, Betty Jo Cotton, Dean Sexton, Linda Sutton, Janice Wright, Carol Reese and Phyllis Trento; granddaughter, Shamber Bersaglia; grandson, James Bersaglia; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Charlotte Dagley; and a host of great-nephews and great nieces, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Feb. 15 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Ross officiating. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, 604 S. Indiana Ave., LaFollette, TN.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 20, 2020