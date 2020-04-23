Robert "Robbie" Lee Hale, Sr., age 68 of the Mt. Ash Community Williamsburg, Kentucky died on Thursday, April 16, at his home.
He was born Jan. 1, 1952 in LaFollette.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sallie Proffitt Hale.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Willis Hale; sons, Billy Joe Hale
and Robert Hale; daughters, Alisha Johns and Rhonda Sleight; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service was private with the Rev. Sam Walden officiating.
Burial was private in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 24, 2020