Robert Lee McGhee, age 83, of Washburn, formerly of Caryville, died on Saturday, Nov. 7.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Mance McGhee; parents, Wiley Lee and Nora Dowell McGhee.

He is survived by his sons, Darrel McGhee, David McGhee; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment to follow Funeral service at Harness Cemetery in Caryville.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store