Robert Lee McGhee
Robert Lee McGhee, age 83, of Washburn, formerly of Caryville, died on Saturday, Nov. 7.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Mance McGhee; parents, Wiley Lee and Nora Dowell McGhee.
He is survived by his sons, Darrel McGhee, David McGhee; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in Cross-Smith Chapel. Interment to follow Funeral service at Harness Cemetery in Caryville.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 12, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
