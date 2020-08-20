Robert Lee Zareva, age 88, of Severn, Maryland, passed away Monday, Aug. 17. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Carley Zareva; parents, John and Esther Grover Zareva.
He is survived by his wife, Deidre Zareva; sons, Robert Zareva, Jr., Richard Zareva and wife, Carla; daughter, Kimberly Higdon and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, William, Elizabeth, David, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Carter, Kyle, Tyler, and Baylee; brother, John Zareva; sister, Geraldine Fiersuk; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at the home of Richard Zareva, 175 Little Elk Creek Road, Pioneer, Tennessee 37847 with military honors conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Campbell County Honor Guard. Online condolences for Mr. Zareva may be made at http://www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.