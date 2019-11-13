Robert Overbey, age 65, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5. He was a U. S. Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his two infant children; parents, Cecil and Pauline Cox Overbey.
He is survived by his daughters, Charline Lloyd and Kerry Overbey.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 11 at Walters Funeral Home Chapel and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment with the Bro. David Shepherd officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
