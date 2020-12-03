Randy Robertson, age 72, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 27.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert McKinley and Elizabeth Robertson.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan Robertson; son, Chris Robertson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 3, 2020

