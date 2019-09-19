Robert Scott "Scotty" Wilson, age 42, of LaFollette, died on Sept. 15.

Scotty was an all-around kind of guy, almost always in high spirits, and willing to help no matter the cause, his smile was infectious, his laugh contagious, He loved his family especially his three daughters whom he would have went to the ends of the Earth for.

He is survived by his mother, Sibyl Perkins; dad, Ricky Perkins; daughters, Koren Fogelsanger, Amelia Wilson, and Hannah Wilson; along with their mother, Jamie Bolton.

Family and friends will gather at Cross Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 19 for a receiving of friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Shepherd officiating. Private graveside services will be scheduled at a later date for family and close friends.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 19, 2019

