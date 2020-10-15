Robert "Willie" Stidham, age 91, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Willie was born on Oct. 1, 1929 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Dudley and Delia (Cowell) Stidham.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Gregory Scott Stidham.

Willie is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou (Robbins) Stidham of LaFollette; son, Robert Lee Stidham of Scottsburg, Indiana; daughters, Judy Ann (Stidham) Wright of Nashville, Karen Sue (Stidham) McVey of Nashville, and Brenda Lou (Stidham) Boshears of Knoxville; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home.

His funeral service followed with his brother-in-law, the Dr. Harold Robbins officiating.

Willie's interment followed the funeral service at Baker's Forge Cemetery in LaFollette.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

