Robert Wayne Cook, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, March 29. He was a member of New Life Ministries.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ruby (Byrd) Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Sandie Cook of LaFollette; sons, Josh Cook, Avery Cook all of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a memorial service held for Wayne at New Life Ministries with the Rev. Allen Shepherd officiating.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home will announce the memorial service at a later date.

Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 2, 2020

