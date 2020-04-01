Robert Wayne Cook, age 67, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, March 29. He was a member of New Life Ministries.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ruby (Byrd) Cook.
He is survived by his wife, Sandie Cook of LaFollette; sons, Josh Cook, Avery Cook all of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
After Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, there will be a memorial service held for Wayne at New Life Ministries with the Rev. Allen Shepherd officiating.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home will announce the memorial service at a later date.
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020