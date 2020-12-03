Robert Willam Doney, age 93, of LaFollette, formerly of Carlsbad, New Mexico, died on Monday, Nov. 30.

He is preceded in death by his wives, Donna Haskins Doney and Doris Griesheim Doney; sons, Robert C. Doney, Bryan William Doney; parents, William and Edith Westine Doney.

He is survived by his sons, Brett Doney, Chris Doney; daughter, Sheryl Keen; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A family graveside service will be held in Sullivan, Montana.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 3, 2020

