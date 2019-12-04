Robyn E. Turner, age 63, of Caryville, died on Thursday, Nov. 28 at her home. Robyn was preceded in death by her parents, Harold E. and Nancy Lee (Cross) Turner; and her son, Drew Lee Lasley.
Robyn was born in LaFollette, on Jan. 6, 1956, and was a graduate of Maryville College with a bachelor's in business administration with honors. She retired from the Caryville Public Library as Director for 25 years.
At her request no services are planned.
We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care.
Alder Funeral Home of Morristown was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 5, 2019
